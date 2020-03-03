SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07.

About SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

