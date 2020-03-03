Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $70,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,890 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,827,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 315,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

