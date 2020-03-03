SCRIV NETWORK Price Down 6.4% This Week (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $8,881.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

