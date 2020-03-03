SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. The company’s revenue was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. SEA has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

