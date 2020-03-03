Seattle Genetics’ (SGEN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -114.16 and a beta of 1.71. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $3,169,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,766 shares of company stock worth $10,900,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $4,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

