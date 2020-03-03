Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Shares Acquired by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. owned 6.44% of Select Interior Concepts worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter.

SIC opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

In related news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $22,566,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Select Interior Concepts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

