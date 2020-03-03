Sentient Coin Price Reaches $0.0006 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $776,986.00 and approximately $11,901.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.01010484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00041033 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00205724 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004925 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

