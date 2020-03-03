Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) Insider Sandra Platts Buys 5,319 Shares

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) insider Sandra Platts acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £5,957.28 ($7,836.46).

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd stock traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 113.22 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,518. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 155.16 ($2.04). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

