Shivom (OMX) Price Down 40.8% This Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Shivom has a total market cap of $723,958.00 and $29.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shivom has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shivom

Shivom (OMX) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io.

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

