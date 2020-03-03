Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €126.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €126.00 ($146.51) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIE. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €128.19 ($149.06).

Siemens stock opened at €94.08 ($109.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.11. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

