Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Siemens in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nord/LB upgraded Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens alerts:

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Siemens has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.