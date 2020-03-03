Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1,682.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,111 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Silgan worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLGN. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,160,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,135,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Silgan by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Silgan by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.44. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.