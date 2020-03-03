SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.60 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.71% from the stock’s current price.

SILV has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. 14,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,337. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after buying an additional 272,523 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,297,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after buying an additional 141,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

