Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will announce sales of $49.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.32 million to $53.80 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $51.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $215.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.90 million to $234.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $222.15 million, with estimates ranging from $193.57 million to $241.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Smart Sand stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

