SmileDirectClub’s (NASDAQ:SDC) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 10th

SmileDirectClub’s (NASDAQ:SDC) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 10th. SmileDirectClub had issued 58,537,000 shares in its IPO on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $1,346,351,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDC. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

SDC stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

