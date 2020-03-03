Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) to announce sales of $467.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $460.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.00 million. Snap reported sales of $320.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $474,270.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,400,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $279,165.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,427,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,536,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,199,393 shares of company stock worth $20,871,171 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.31. Snap has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.