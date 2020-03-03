Solaris (XLR) Market Cap Hits $247,205.00

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Solaris has a market capitalization of $247,205.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, CryptoBridge and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000259 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,811,483 coins and its circulating supply is 1,811,475 coins. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

