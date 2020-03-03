Soma (SCT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $923.00

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Soma has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Soma has a market cap of $120,366.00 and $923.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00041033 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000870 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,836.92 or 1.00418897 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000972 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00060939 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Soma Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.