Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.80. Southern reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southern.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

In other Southern news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,214,238 shares of company stock worth $139,489,003. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.