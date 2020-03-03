Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,718 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Southern worth $63,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

SO stock opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,214,238 shares of company stock worth $139,489,003 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

