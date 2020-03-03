SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Given $51.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $51.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

SP stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

