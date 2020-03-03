SpaceChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $200,798.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $200,798.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, Upbit and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 30.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, EXX, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.