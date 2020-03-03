Spartan Motors (SPAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Spartan Motors to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SPAR opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. Spartan Motors has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPAR. BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

