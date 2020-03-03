SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 152.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $55,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $380,000.

SRLN stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

