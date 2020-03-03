SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.68% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $77,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,929,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,151 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 912,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 885,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,453,000 after purchasing an additional 225,420 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 552,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 96,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 546,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.