SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $149.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $158.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

