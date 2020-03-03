SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,431.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,668,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after buying an additional 1,559,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after buying an additional 1,311,619 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,701,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,565,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,378,000 after buying an additional 609,536 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

