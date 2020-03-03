SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,803 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,612,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,588,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,795,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,008,000 after acquiring an additional 270,446 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $30.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

