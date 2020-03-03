SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,683,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.