SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,856,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,583 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned about 1.84% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $70,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 328,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 167,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 345,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 431,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 118,592 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51.

