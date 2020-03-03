SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Holdings Lowered by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,018 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.54% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 63,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 385,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

