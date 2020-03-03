Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Spectrum Brands worth $21,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,097,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after buying an additional 252,913 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,765.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 270,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,038. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

