Spiking Reaches Market Cap of $944,861.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Spiking has a total market cap of $944,861.00 and $870,412.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 52.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00497057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $578.61 or 0.06509076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00062481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030455 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

