Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $20,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 585.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $304,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.99.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.