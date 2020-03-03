SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of FLOW opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Flow will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $54,315.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,766.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SPX Flow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SPX Flow by 2.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

