Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $586,449.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00009180 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,880.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.69 or 0.03776388 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002064 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00312059 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00750946 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,274,627 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

