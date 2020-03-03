Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 223.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

STML opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CAO David Gionco sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $58,815.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,767 shares of company stock valued at $617,769 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

