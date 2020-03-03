Stephens Begins Coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, CEO Daniel R. Sheehan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Also, insider Ryan Lysaght Gorney purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $84,957.50. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $214,893.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.