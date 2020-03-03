Stereotaxis (STXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STXS opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

