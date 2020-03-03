Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 3rd (BEI, COP, DEZ, DG, EOAN, EZJ, FOUR, GETB, IAG, IWG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 3rd:

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €94.00 ($109.30) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €104.00 ($120.93) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €97.00 ($112.79) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) was given a €67.00 ($77.91) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €8.00 ($9.30) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €107.00 ($124.42) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its price target cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52). Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GetBusy (LON:GETB) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 56 ($0.74) to GBX 78 ($1.03). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its target price cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 650 ($8.55). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 460 ($6.05). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66). Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €126.00 ($146.51) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,810 ($36.96) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 650 ($8.55). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €97.00 ($112.79) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 50 ($0.66). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

