StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Raised to $49.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Get StoneCo alerts:

NASDAQ STNE opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.