Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €106.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €106.00 ($123.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 50.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($101.74) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.50 ($97.09).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €70.25 ($81.69) on Tuesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a 52-week high of €78.65 ($91.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

