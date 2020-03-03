Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $78,822.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,906.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 387,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,987,360.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMMF opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $273.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

