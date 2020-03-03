Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.42.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$66.50 to C$67.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

SLF stock opened at C$59.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$50.06 and a 1-year high of C$66.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 51,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total value of C$3,330,241.74. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.45, for a total value of C$1,755,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,373,635.15. Insiders have sold 120,372 shares of company stock worth $7,617,136 in the last 90 days.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

