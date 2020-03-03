SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will post sales of $53.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $52.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full-year sales of $206.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.50 million to $209.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $215.24 million, with estimates ranging from $207.60 million to $227.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

