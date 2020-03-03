Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sunrun from to in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Sunrun stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 96.80, a P/E/G ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,863. 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. DNB Asset Management grew its holdings in Sunrun by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management now owns 1,530,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,012,514 after buying an additional 268,738 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sunrun by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Sunrun by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,848,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 1,677,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

