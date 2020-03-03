HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SuperCom worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

