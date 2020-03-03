Superior Gold (SGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at C$0.73 on Tuesday. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 million and a PE ratio of -4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.66.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.