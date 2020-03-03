Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,152 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. 5,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

