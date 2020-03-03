Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Synopsys by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,270. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

